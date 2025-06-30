Stop demarketing our party, Damagum cautions PDP members

Umar Damagum, Acting PDP Chairman

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, has issued a strong warning to party members against actions that could undermine the party’s unity and credibility, urging them to prioritize the PDP’s values and collective interest over personal grievances.

Damagum made the call on Monday during his opening remarks at the party’s 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, held at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

The high-stakes meeting brought together key stakeholders, including governors, National Working Committee (NWC) members, and representatives of various party organs, to address pressing internal issues and chart a course for the party’s future.

In a firm and passionate address, Damagum emphasized the need for discipline, unity, and loyalty to the PDP, especially as the party faces growing internal discord and external pressures.

“If you truly love this party, now is the time to channel your energy into promoting its strengths and values, rather than undermining it. Unless, of course, you are among those who have been contracted to destroy our party. Let me be clear: enough is enough,” he said.

He acknowledged the recent wave of internal tension and division triggered by a contentious issue, which he described as having led to a ‘painful decision.’

While he stopped short of revealing details, Damagum assured that the matter had been thoroughly deliberated and would be addressed publicly at the right time.

He said, “The issue that recently caused tension and division within our ranks has been thoroughly discussed, and a decision has been reached.

“Unfortunately, it was a painful one, and I will not delve into the details now. We will address this further at the appropriate time.”

Amid speculation that the meeting was merely an extended caucus session, Damagum firmly clarified that it was a formal NEC meeting, convened in accordance with the party’s constitution and aimed at ensuring regulatory compliance.

“After extensive consultations with our leaders, governors, and leaders of various party organs, we have decided to proceed with this NEC meeting. This is our NEC, and it will focus on one key agenda item to ensure we remain compliant with regulatory requirements and avoid any complications,” he explained.

The acting chairman also cautioned members against engaging in public conduct that could damage the PDP’s image, warning of possible sabotage by external actors.

“I want to reiterate my welcome to all of you and urge party faithful to refrain from arbitrarily demarketing our party. The strength of our party lies in our ability to resolve our issues in our own unique way,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to upholding the integrity and internal cohesion of the PDP, Damagum assured that a media briefing would follow the NEC meeting to communicate its resolutions.

“Once we conclude our meeting, we will brief the media accordingly,” he said.