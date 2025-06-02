Stock market investors gain N3.9trn in May amid global uncertainties

By Peter Egwuatu

Despite the global uncertainties as a result of ongoing trade wars, investors in the Nigeria stock market gained tremendous N3.966 trillion in the month of May 2025 from their investment on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX.

Specifically, the market capitalisation of the NGX, which depicts the total value of stocks, listed on the Exchange close last week at N70.662 trillion from N66.496 trillion in the month of April 2025.

Another major market indicator, the NGX All Share Index, ASI also rose significantly by 5.6% to close at 111,742.01 bases points from 105,800.62 points in April 2025.

Market analysts have attributed the market surge to improved domestic investors’ confidence and resilient market sentiment, even as they cautioned for subsequent trading.

Meanwhile, analysis of trading also showed that the market recorded uptrend Week on Week, W/W as the NGX ASI went up by 2.5% , while market capitalisation up by N1.7 trillion. Consequently, the Year to Date, YtD returns increased to 8.6%.

Investors reacted positively to the ongoing USD10.00 million share buy-back programme by Airtel Africa Plc, which helped to lift the market higher.

Further support came from gains in BUA Foods which gained 5.3% followed by MTN Nigeria gaining 3.7% and Transcorp Hotel 6.5%.

Market activity was mixed, as trading volume declined by 3.5% W/W while trading value rose by 59.6% W/W. In line with the market’s bullish tone, sectoral performance was largely positive, with gains across the Consumer Goods Index 3.8%, Insurance Index 1.0%, Banking Index 0.7% , and Industrial Goods Index 0.3%, while the Oil & Gas Index declined by -2.1%.

Reacting to market outlook, analysts at Cordros Research stated: In the week ahead, despite this week’s positive momentum, we expect sentiment to turn cautiously optimistic amid ongoing global uncertainties especially around trade tensions with market direction hinging on macroeconomic updates and corporate developments”.

Commenting as well, analysts at InvestData Consulting Limited, said : “Nigeria’s equities market continues to reflect bullish investor positioning amid improving risk appetite, while global oil markets remain responsive to evolving supply-side risks and policy signals.

The uptrend experienced in the market was underpinned by broad-based accumulation across fundamentally sound large-cap and mid-cap counters, reflecting improved investor confidence and resilient market sentiment”.