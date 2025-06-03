Stock market gains N259bn on increased buying interest

The Nigerian stock market extended its positive trend, appreciating by N259 billion amid increased buying interest.



Market capitalisation rose by N259 billion, or 0.37 per cent, to close at N70.894 trillion, compared with N70.635 trillion on Monday.



Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) also increased by 411.52 points or 0.37 per cent, to settle at 112,427.48.

The uptrend was driven by strong buying interest in medium and large capitalised stocks such as Honeywell Flour Mill, SCOA Nigeria, SFS Real Estate Investment Trust, Industrial & Medical Gases and 32 other stocks.

Meanwhile, the market breadth also closed positive, with 36 gainers and 32 losers.

On the gainers’ chart, Honeywell Flour Mill increased by 10 per cent, closing at N22.00, while SCOA Nigeria also gained 10 per cent, finishing at N5.39 per share.

SFS Real Estate Investment Trust climbed by 10 per cent, settling at N226.60 and Industrial & Medical Gases rose by 9.96 per cent, ending the session at N37.00 per share.

Also, International Energy Insurance soared by 9.82 per cent, closing at N1.79 per share.

On the other hand, Conoil dropped by 10 per cent, settling at N268.30, while Learn Africa fell by 9.98 per cent, ending the session at N3.88 per share.

Transcorp Hotels declined by 9.97 per cent, closing at N132.80, and Julius Berger shed by 9.94 per cent, finishing at N120.50 per share.

Similarly, Chellaram dipped by 9.92 per cent, settling at N9.53 per share.

A total of 622.64 million shares worth N16.12 billion were traded across 17,044 transactions.

Transactions in Fidelity Bank shares topped the activity chart, with 108.17 million shares valued at N2.05 billion.

Legend Internet Plc followed with 60.95 million shares worth N344.36 million, while United Bank for Africa sold 55.74 million shares valued at N1.93 billion.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company transacted 41.23 million shares worth N2.80 billion, and Access Corporation traded 34.51 million shares at N754.43 million.