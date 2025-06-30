State of the nation: Tinubu deserves commendation

President Bola Tinubu

By James Ogunnaike

A Yoruba socio-political group, The Yoruba Commitment Group, YCG, has described the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government as a great blessing to the country, considering various steps and reforms towards enhancing security of lives and property in the country.

The group noted that President Tinubu within the last two years has been able to stabilize the country in the areas of security and economy.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Olugbemga Oyewusi, Mrs Buky Tunde Oshunrinde, among others and made available to Vanguard in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

The statement read inpart, “The present government of President Bola Tinubu is, to our assessment, a great blessing the country is enjoying at the moment which has held back the hands of trouble, death and destruction of high magnitude taking into consideration the atmosphere of uncertainty pervading in the country some two years ago.

“The President deserves to be praised and encouraged, not to be threatened or condemned. He has bestroded the very terrain the devil’s dared not pass.”

“For the umpteenth time, we state categorically that for anyone to move the country to the best manageable peaceful pedestal that we are now, it takes only a man of wits, guts, courage, vision and unrivalled political audacity to attempt to make things come to the level of ‘it’s not business as usual.

“We, of Yoruba Commitment hereby call on the President and and the entire relevant government apparatus to intuitively take the issue of insecurity very seriously with the intention to saving us, Yoruba race from existential threats,” the statement concluded.