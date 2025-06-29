Starting music late was a blessing — Tiwa Savage

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian music superstar Tiwa Savage recently sat down with media personality Joey Akan on Afrobeats Intelligence to share about her career journey, motherhood, and the realities of life in the music industry. Known for her powerful voice and dynamic presence, Tiwa opened up about why starting her music career later than most turned out to be a blessing, and how she hopes to support her son in carving out his own path in music without pressure or expectation.

In the interview, Tiwa reflected on the challenges artistes face behind the scenes, from mental health struggles to the pressure of maintaining a glamorous public image despite financial uncertainties. Her honest and heartfelt conversation sheds light on the often unseen side of fame and success in the Nigerian music scene.

Tiwa revealed that beginning her music career at a later age turned out to be a blessing, even though it didn’t feel that way initially. “I was very intentional about sustaining my career. Me starting at a late age was a blessing at the time, I didn’t think it was though,” she said.

The superstar also spoke thoughtfully about her son and the pressures that can come with following in a famous parent’s footsteps. “I have seen a lot of kids whose parents are amazing singers and musicians. They learned, but they don’t have that natural gift. So I didn’t want my son to feel pressured going into music because of me,” Tiwa explained.

The gorgeous songstress also touched on the importance of allowing her son to find his own path in the music industry. “I feel like if it really is what he is supposed to do, he will find it in spite of me. And then I can really encourage it. I want him to find his own path in music because music is tough.”

Tiwa also opened up about the mental challenges artistes face behind the scenes. “It’s difficult for artistes mentally as well. Imagine being an artiste and you are not really making as much money as people think you are, but you have to live like you are. To build the larger-than-life image, you have to appear to have money when a lot of the times you don’t, and it’s not consistent,” she revealed.

She described the constant scrutiny artists endure, saying, “You are open for public perception, public opinion. You have to either from the very onset be very thick-skinned or you have to grow it over years.”