Stakeholders establish healthcare group to cut costs, improve access

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Dr. Ayodele Cole Benson, Convener of the newly formed Impact Health Care Group (IHG), has unveiled a bold initiative to transform Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Launched at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, the IHG aims to address inefficiencies, reduce costs, and expand access to quality care through a three-stage integration plan.

“Healthcare is expensive because providers are small and fragmented. Our three-stage integration plan will tackle this, starting with economic collaboration, moving to operational integration, and finally, to a full corporate group structure,” Dr. Benson explained.

The IHG will introduce a healthcare discount scheme offering savings of 10% or more within its network and establish a private sector-led health insurance group to expand access to care.

The stakeholders unanimously asserted that the initiative has the potential to curb medical tourism, which currently results in an estimated $1 billion annual capital flight.

“By forming a collective approach toward tackling the systemic inefficiencies in the industry, we can bridge this gap and retain resources within Nigeria,” they believe.

At the event, the Federal Government pledged its support for the initiative, with the National Coordinator of the Presidential Unlocking Healthcare Value-Chain Initiative (PVHVC), Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, highlighting the alignment of the initiative with national healthcare reform goals.

Mukhtar, represented by Dr. Nasir Mohammed stated that “We can not succeed without the private sector. By consolidating our efforts, we can build a robust healthcare economy and establish Nigeria as a beacon for Africa and the world.”

Senator Dr. Samaila Dahuwa Kaila, Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, assured legislative backing, including a proposed bill to support private healthcare organizations.

“As Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, I assure you of the National Assembly’s full support. Upon our return on the 17th, I will present a bill focused on the registration of private healthcare organisations. This legislation aligns directly with our objectives here today,” Senator Kaila pledged.

With top-level federal and private sector collaboration, the IHG marks a decisive turning point in Nigeria’s journey toward Universal Health Coverage and a sustainable healthcare economy.