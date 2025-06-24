Staff audit weeds 2,208 ghost workers off A’Ibom payroll

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO —AKWA Ibom State government has delisted 2,208 suspected ghost workers from its payroll.

The state Head of Service, HOS, Effiong Essien, noted that the development, resulting from recent workers verification exercise, informed Governor Umo Eno’s approval for recruitment of 3,000 personnel to strengthen the state’s workforce.

Speaking, yesterday, heralding the state’s 2025 Public Service Week, Essien also disclosed that the governor has cleared N60 billion of a total N90 billion Akwa Ibom State workers pension and gratuity arrears he inherited on assumption of office.

The HOS stated: “The verification exercise was opened to 55,000 public servants on the payroll. Less than 53,000 workers turned up, leading to the weeding out of 2,208 from the system. That created vacancies in the service.

“The governor has approved recruitment of 3000 workers,-1000 workers to the main service of the state, 1000 as medical personnel and 1000 into the teaching service.

“Also he has approved 2025 promotion for public servants in the state, approved and released N2.5billion for clearing backlog of 7.5 per cent contributory pension scheme that was suspended in 2013.”

Starting from today, the 2025 Public Service Week of the state on the theme ‘Leveraging Technology for a Smart and Agile Public Service’, will feature public lecture, a novelty football match, road walk and a climax thanksgiving on Sunday with the governor as special guest.

Anti-Open Grazing Law: Delta LG gives herdsmen one-month ultimatum

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

The Aniocha South Local

Government Area in Delta State has given a one-month ultimatum to herdsmen operating in the council to restrain their cattle and obey the Delta State Anti-Open Grazing Prohibition Law.

Chairman of the council, Pastor Jude Chukwunwike, issued the directive at a high-level stakeholders’ security meeting in Ogwashi-Uku, the headquarters of the council.

Former governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, signed the Delta State Anti-Open Grazing Prohibition Law, which bans the movement of cattle on foot within the state and encourages the development of ranching systems to reduce insecurity and land degradation, on September 30, 2021.

Many farmers have fled their farms in Aniocha North and other parts of the state due to attacks and kidnapping by criminal herders, and the directive seems to be the first daring attempt by any local authority to address the growing insecurity in its area.

During the meeting, the council profiled and documented legal cattle rearers in the area to improve accountability, monitoring, and peaceful coexistence.

“We have tolerated enough. I am giving all herders in the Aniocha South just one month to comply with the provisions of the Anti-Open Grazing Law. After this period, security operatives will commence full enforcement without compromise,” Chukwunwike said.

He instructed local vigilante groups, security outfits and all law enforcement agencies in the area to collaborate closely for effective surveillance and enforcement, warning that defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted under the law.

Chukwunwike expressed concern over the recurring incidents of crop destruction, violent attacks on farmers by herders, and threats to the livelihoods of rural dwellers.

The stakeholders, who described the move as timely and necessary to restore confidence among farmers and prevent further breakdown of law and order, unanimously adopted the resolution.