Sponsors, protesters against Tantita should be investigated — Monarch

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI —CHAIRMAN of Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSCON, Traditional Rulers and Elders Advisory, His Majesty, King Obukohwo Whiskey, Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom has condemned the sponsored protest against authorities of Tantita Security Services Limited.

The Niger Delta monarch has called on the Federal Government and security agents to urgently investigate those behind the unholy act aimed at destabilising oil/gas production for their selfish interest.

The Idjerhe Monarch made the call yesterday, during a media chat.

He said: “Their activity is nothing short of criminals coming out openly to identify their intentions and those behind the unending pipelines vandalism and crude oil theft.

“If not how could someone who wish our great country well come to the open to carryout such evil campaign without shame or realising the consequence of their evil action.

“Why campaign for cancellation of Tantita Security Services Limited when many others who were awarded the same job with no visible performance are retaining their job?

“The question to be asked is why Tantita and when has good job performance becomes a crime in Nigeria?

“ Government Ekpemupolo’s boldness, courage and risk to protect sensitive, critical national oil/ gas installations should be commended by all who wish the Nigeria economy and Niger Delta environment well.”

“These faceless sponsored elements should hide their heads in shame because Tanita has brought an end to their evil enterprise.

“How on earth can someone protest against a security project simply because their sources of evil wealth has been blocked by a courageous individual hired by the Federal Government to protect its installations.

“The best way to reward Ekpemupolo and his Tantita Security Services Limited is to expand the current scope of the job and grant more areas to be covered that will help the company to employ more of our able body youths from the streets.”