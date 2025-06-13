Soyinka, Osoba, Fashola, Olu of Warri, others grace Uncle Sam’s 90th birthday

Some of Nigeria’s most revered statesmen, media icons, public figures, and political leaders gathered to celebrate legendary journalist and publisher, Sam Amuka, as he marked his 90th birthday in Lagos, with tributes pouring in for his contributions to journalism and national development.

Leading the roll call of dignitaries were Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka; veteran journalist and former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba; Chairman of ThisDay/ARISE Media Group, Nduka Obaigbena; and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Read Also: Soyinka, Osoba, Obaigbena, Others Honour Sam Amuka at 90

Also present at the event were former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola; the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; Delta State Deputy Governor, John Onyeme; Senator Ben Obi; Senator Bode Olajumoke; business magnate Chief Jim Ovia; Chief (Mrs) Nike Akande; media icon Ray Ekpo; Dame Comfort Obi; Kabir Yusuf; and Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

President Bola Tinubu and former President Muhammadu Buhari also paid glowing tributes in separate statements.

President Tinubu described Uncle Sam, as Amuka is fondly called, as “a shining example of dedication, resilience and integrity within the media industry.”

“Today, he is not just a leader of the profession; he is a doyen. His leadership from the altar of journalism has influenced the media landscape and extended to his role as a respected leader in Delta State and the South-South geopolitical zone,” Tinubu stated.

Former President Buhari, in a statement by his media aide Garba Shehu, said Amuka’s legacy would be “written in gold” in Nigeria’s media history. “They called him ‘Sad Sam,’ but his pen always spread light. His journalism was a crusade. Few would match his clarity, consistency, and courage,” Buhari noted.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also praised Amuka, calling him the “oldest practicing media professional in Nigeria today.” He commended the Vanguard publisher for his role in shaping journalism and creating jobs for thousands of Nigerians through the media industry.

The event was a convergence of political and media heavyweights, all united in celebrating a man widely acknowledged as one of the foundational pillars of modern Nigerian journalism.

Vanguard News