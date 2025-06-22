Soyinka headlines NAS Golf Tournament at Castlenock

Nobel laureate and spiritual leader of the National of Seadogs, better known as Pyrates Confraternity, Professor Wole Soyinka, teed-off the 15th NAS Golf Tournament in the Castlenock Golf Club, Dublin, on June 6, 2025.



He was accompanied by NAS Capn, Dr Joseph Oteri, Tim Akpareva and NAS Secondmate, Chief Barthlomeow Akelemor, among others.

The Captain of NAS Golf, Elaye Youdeowei, thanked him for honouring the invitation and presented a Tankard to him on behalf of NAS Golf Club.

Soyinka was very delighted that the game of golf was introduced at NAS Conventions.



The tournament was great on the very scenic Castlenock Golf Club, Dublin and the weather was perfect with no rain.

The winners include Enyinnaya Ozogu, V.I. Ogbudibe, Longest Drive, V.I. Ogbudibe, Kene Eneli and Arthur Boje.