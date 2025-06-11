Sowunmi worked for PDP campaign, not Atiku – Ex-VP’s Spokesman

Segun Sowunmi.

By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja – Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has clarified that Segun Sowunmi was never a direct aide to Atiku, but merely served as a spokesperson within the now-defunct PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

Speaking to Vanguard on Wednesday, Ibe addressed misconceptions about Sowunmi’s political alignment and criticism of Atiku, emphasizing that his involvement was strictly with the PDP campaign organization, which ceased to exist after the 2023 elections.

“Sowunmi was never a direct aide to Atiku Abubakar. He was one of several spokespersons in the defunct campaign organization. That’s an important distinction,” Ibe said.

He criticized Sowunmi, along with Daniel Bwala and Reno Omokri, labeling them as “political adventurers” and “nomads” who switch allegiances for personal gain.

“They’re like political nomads, moving from one place to another, always seeking the next opportunity. It’s a cultural phenomenon,” Ibe stated.

Ibe also accused the media of deliberately misrepresenting the relationships between Atiku and these individuals to serve political interests.

“The media needs to be careful not to misrepresent these roles. It often serves the interests of political opponents,” he warned.

On the matter of political loyalty, Ibe noted that while defections are a democratic right, those who benefited from Atiku’s platform should not malign him to gain favour elsewhere.

“You’re free to associate with anyone, but don’t bite the hand that fed you,” he said.

He concluded by urging Nigerians to recognize the self-serving motives behind such political moves, pointing to opportunism and tribal bias.

“Strip away the sugar-coating, and it boils down to self-interest, tribal bigotry, and opportunism,” Ibe concluded.

He reaffirmed Atiku’s record of inclusiveness and support for individuals across political divides.