South-South group applauds Diri’s investment drive as Dangote eyes Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The South-South Reawakening Group (SSRG) has commended the administration of Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, for creating an investment-friendly environment that recently attracted the interest of Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Convener of the group, Elder Joseph Ambakederimo, praised Governor Diri’s visionary leadership and commitment to sustainable development, describing the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and the Dangote Group as a major milestone for Bayelsa’s industrialization.

Speaking to Vanguard by telephone on Sunday, Ambakederimo stated that Dangote’s planned investments marked the beginning of a new chapter in the state’s economic growth. He noted that the development is a clear indicator of confidence in the state’s stability and future prospects.

“The floodgates of Bayelsa’s industrialization have just opened,” he said. “Dangote’s interest in siting industrial facilities in the state is commendable and far-reaching. It is a result of the governor’s razor-sharp focus and pragmatic approach to infrastructural development.”

Ambakederimo emphasized that the Diri administration’s commitment to road construction and improved access to the hinterlands has created a conducive environment for investors. He said these developments are laying a solid foundation for future industrialization.

“The Dangote phenomenon will no doubt attract many more industrialists to Bayelsa,” he added. “The interest shown by Dangote reaffirms that local investors must lead the way in boosting confidence in the local economy before foreign investors follow.”

He also highlighted the sectors targeted for investment — particularly agro-allied industries and gas development. According to him, the plan to focus on rice production aligns well with Bayelsa’s fertile soil, while the state’s abundant gas reserves position it to become Nigeria’s hub for energy transition.

“Bayelsa is the most gas-endowed state in sub-Saharan Africa,” Ambakederimo noted. “The governor should urgently revive the Bayelsa Gas Master Plan and revisit the Bayelsa Industrialization Masterplan, which I have long advocated.”

He further stated that Dangote’s interest in Bayelsa debunks long-standing concerns over insecurity in the state, adding that the willingness of a major investor to commit resources signals growing confidence in Bayelsa’s security and economic prospects.

“This didn’t happen by chance,” he concluded. “It is the result of the governor’s careful, strategic planning. Now is the time for all Bayelsans, especially investment experts among us, to rally behind him and support this transformative drive.”