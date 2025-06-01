Soundtrack for this generation – Mike Bamiloye defends viral gospel hit ‘Never Going back’

Veteran evangelist and filmmaker, Mike Bamiloye, has publicly defended the viral gospel hit Never Going Back by Gaise Baba and Lawrence Oyor, urging Christians to focus on the song’s message rather than the artists’ appearance.

The upbeat track, which blends Yoruba lyrics with modern rhythms and bold declarations of faith, has resonated widely with Nigerian youth, amassing over 4 million streams.

But while many celebrate its refreshing style, some critics in Christian circles have taken issue with the artists’ colorful hair, headbands, and vibrant dance moves featured in the music video.

Responding to the backlash in a social media post, the Mount Zion Faith Ministries founder encouraged believers to look deeper.

🎵 Never Going Back – A Soundtrack for This Generation



So Never Going Back by Gaise Baba and Lawrence Oyor, hit the internet and it went viral, young people love it, but recently, I have been seeing videos of a pastor and some Christians criticizing the song and I… pic.twitter.com/j7oDHcSAGa — MIKE BAMILOYE (@mikebamiloye) June 1, 2025

“The lyrics say: ‘Ife Jesu lo wa mi ri, to gbami ku o’ — ‘The love of Jesus sought me, found me, and died for me.’ That’s the gospel in Yoruba rhythm and sound!” Bamiloye wrote. “Yet all some people can talk about is Gaise’s hair color and Lawrence’s headband. Really?”

He emphasised the urgent need to engage the younger generation with gospel content they can relate to, warning that constant criticism may push them toward secular alternatives.

“If they’re not listening to something like Never Going Back, they’ll be listening to something else—and let’s be honest, a lot of what’s out there isn’t helping them know Jesus,” he said.

Calling for more understanding and support, Bamiloye added, “Rather than criticize, let’s encourage. Let’s support gospel expressions that speak to this generation in their own rhythm.”