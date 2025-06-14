Soludo releases N6.15bn counterpart funds for UBE projects in Anambra

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has approved the release of N6.154 billion as counterpart funding for the Universal Basic Education (UBE) programme for the years 2022, 2023, and 2024.

This development was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Dr. Vera Nwadinobi, who noted that the release of the funds qualifies the state to access a matching grant of N12.308 billion from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

According to Nwadinobi, the total combined funds of over N18.46 billion will be deployed for a wide range of basic education intervention projects across primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

“The projects to be executed include the construction of new classrooms, renovation of dilapidated structures, supply of furniture, and installation of water and sanitation facilities,” she stated.

Other areas to benefit from the funds include the provision of perimeter fencing for security, information and communication technology (ICT) equipment, agricultural education tools, and sports facilities—all aimed at enhancing the overall teaching and learning experience.

Dr. Nwadinobi commended Governor Soludo for his unwavering support for the board and his continued dedication to strengthening education service delivery in the state.

“With this proactive move, Governor Soludo has once again demonstrated his commitment to building a robust foundation for future generations through quality basic education,” she added.