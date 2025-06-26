Soludo presents certificates to four Monarchs, tasks them on ethical leadership

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has presented certificates of recognition to four traditional rulers at a colourful ceremony held at the Lighthouse Event Centre, Awka.

The newly recognized monarchs are Igwe Chinonso Ezeokafor of Ikenga, HRM Engr. Sir Augustine Chinedum Emelobe, Ezeokpoko II of Oba, Igwe Sunday Emmanuel Udoji Ozoemena of Ifite Anam, and Igwe Ifeanyi Okonkwo of Ichi.

The presentation marks a significant step in Governor Soludo’s agenda to reposition and empower traditional leadership for grassroots development in Anambra State.

While congratulating the royal fathers, Governor Soludo charged them to go beyond the ceremonial functions of their offices and serve as moral compass in their respective communities.

He urged them to uphold the constitutions of their towns, champion the state’s campaign for ethical reawakening, and actively engage the youths in nation-building.

“Your leadership will be pivotal in fostering unity, peace, and development. Work closely with your people and ensure that our core values are passed on to the next generation,” Soludo said.

The governor also emphasized the importance of traditional institutions in maintaining societal harmony and supporting government policies at the grassroots.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Hon. Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, commended the peaceful and transparent selection process that led to the recognition of the new monarchs.

He also praised Governor Soludo for repositioning the traditional institution in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the newly recognized monarchs, Igwe Ozoemena of Ifite Anam lauded the Soludo administration for its numerous developmental strides and the ongoing reforms within the State Traditional Rulers Council.

He described the reforms as necessary for strengthening the institution and improving governance at the community level.

The event was graced by key members of the Anambra State Executive Council, traditional rulers, including the Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, and other dignitaries.