Soludo approves N15m for mass burial of 43 victims of communal crisis in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has approved N15 million for the oil-bearing Ogwuaniocha community in Ogbaru local government area of the state in support of the mass burial of forty-three indigenes of the community who lost their lives during the internal crisis that rocked the community in November 2021.

The State Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Anthony Ifeanya, presented the cheque on behalf of the governor to the President General of Ogwuaniocha Progressive Association, Honourable Vitalis Ekweanua, in the company of other stakeholders from the community.

Apart from the loss of lives, the communal crisis led to the destruction of many houses, forcing many residents to flee the community.

While commending the community for paving the way for peace to thrive in the area, Ifeanya announced Governor Soludo’s willingness to visit the community with developmental projects.

“Ogwuaniocha people must get everything due to them as a host community under the watch of Governor Soludo”, the Commissioner said.

Receiving the cheque, the President General, Honourable Ekweanua, said that in their quest to achieve all the activities mapped out to restore lasting peace, they sourced funds for the mass burial and appreciated Governor Soludo for the gesture.

He, however, lamented that despite the state government’s effort, the community remains deserted, adding that there is need for rehabilitation of the victims of the crisis.

“The N15 million support is a welcome development, but the community is asking for more government presence in infrastructural development. Ogwuaniocha community is completely deserted and nothing good is happening here.

“Our children no longer go to school because the entire schools in the community (Primary and Secondary Schools) were all destroyed during the communal crisis.

“As I speak, about 90 percent of the houses, including my house as the President General of the town, was destroyed beyond repair.

“Our healthcare facilities were also affected. We are currently helpless and seriously need our ‘Solution governor’ to urgently intervene.”

According to him, the company drilling oil in the community is also a major challenge, adding that since they commenced operation in the area, farming and fishing activities had stopped due to oil spillage. He also alleged that no compensation has been paid to them.

“For the past three years, we have been living in fear, pain and hunger as a result of the crisis. Our kidnapped traditional ruler is still missing since the crisis broke out in November 2021.

“We are, therefore, appealing to Governor Soludo to extend more of his kind-hearted agenda for Ndi-Anambra to our community by rehabilitating the affected facilities and also build us a bridge at Ulasi river to link Umunankwo with Ihiala local government area of the state. With this, I believe the community would regain its lost glory”, the PG stated.

He described Soludo as God-sent governor to Anambra State, assuring that his community will give him 100 percent of their votes during the November 8, 2025 governorship election in the state