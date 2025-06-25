Soludo approves construction of rehabilitation center in Anambra

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State executive council presided over by Professor Chukwuma Soludo has approved the construction of a rehabilitation centre at Nibo, Awka South local government area, to address the state’s mental health issues.

The state Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor said the decision to build the center is to allow those who leave the state’s asylums to access rehabilitation facilities that provide all the services they need to fully heal before returning to their families and communities.

The contract, which is expected to cost N417.32 million, was awarded to Triseconds Resources Ltd.

The executive council also took a decision on the proposed Anambra Rebirth Programme and determined that the programme’s blueprint should address a number of important issues to achieve its main objectives, such as the restoration of the Igbo apprenticeship system, the return to hard work and integrity, the criminalization of obscenities, especially the flaunting of money, and warped ideologies of wealth without work.

Mefor, said that other contracts approved by the council include N72.6 million for the relocation and expansion of the Solution Hub & Park at Aroma Junction, Awka. N414.9 million for the construction of an increte walkway and flooring, installation of kerbs, and aesthetic enhancement of the Ekwulobia Flyover and payment of N340.94 million to Hemebs Construction Ltd for additional works and fluctuations on the construction of a six-hall High Court building complex.

Others are payment of N790.25 million to O Ben Developers Ltd for additional works and fluctuations on the construction of 17 unit dwellings and ancillary facilities at the new Commissioners’ Quarters, Awka, payment of N62.86 to B & O Ltd for rate fluctuations on the construction of additional perimeter fencing, storm water drainage culverts, and chain-like fences at the Safari Park at Agulu Lake.

Mefor also announced that the multi million naira Solution Fun City constructed by Governor Soludo would be officially opened on Saturday.

According to him, the ceremony will attract notable entertainers, including the Anambra State-born Nigerian music icon, Chinedu Okoli, better known as Flavour and Umu-Obiligbo music group.