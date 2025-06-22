Sokoto breaking ground with dialogue strategy for repentant bandits — Govt

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The Sokoto State Government has defended its ongoing dialogue efforts with repentant bandits, describing it as a practical and people-centered approach to ending insecurity in the state.

This comes in response to criticism from social media commentator, Mr. Basharu Altine Giyawa, who faulted the administration’s engagement with former armed groups as part of its broader security strategy.

In a statement issued in Sokoto, the Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd), emphasized that Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s approach aligns with national security frameworks that combine both military and non-violent reconciliation strategies.

“Governor Aliyu’s approach is a pragmatic one — a comprehensive, multi-pronged security strategy that includes both military action and dialogue, in line with established national doctrines,” Col. Usman stated.

He noted the irony in Mr. Giyawa’s current criticism, recalling that the commentator had previously expressed willingness to serve as a mediator in similar peace efforts.

“His current opposition to an initiative he once supported raises serious questions about the consistency and sincerity of his position,” he added.

Col. Usman stressed that the state government is not negotiating from a position of fear or weakness, but rather pursuing a “stick-and-carrot” approach that seeks to end bloodshed through dialogue where possible and force where necessary.

“This strategy is not just effective — it is morally and strategically sound. It reflects the lived realities of our people and supports the long-term goal of restoring peace to our communities.”

Highlighting the impact of insecurity on rural livelihoods, he cited areas such as Rabah, Goronyo, Isa, and Sabon Birni, where farming has been disrupted, worsening economic hardship and deepening food insecurity.

“Thousands of our citizens have suffered displacement, trauma, and loss of livelihood. Reviving local economies and resettling affected families requires a balanced approach that includes genuine reintegration efforts.”

He clarified that the reconciliation program is strictly regulated, with vetting processes and structured rehabilitation. Offenders who violate the terms will face legal consequences.

“This is not appeasement — it is strategic reconciliation. Military action alone cannot solve a crisis rooted in poverty, illiteracy, and marginalization.”

Calling for unity, Col. Usman urged critics, including Mr. Giyawa, to contribute constructively rather than sowing division.

“The people of Sokoto deserve peace. They deserve leaders who will explore every viable path to secure their lives and livelihoods. That is exactly what Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration is doing — with courage, responsibility, and vision.”