Six killed, three injured in Eid‑el‑Kabir IED blast in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

A locally made explosive device (IED) detonated by suspected notorious LAKURAWA Jihadist in Gwabro village of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, has claimed six lives and critically injuring three others on Sunday.

The victims were celebrating Eid‑el‑Kabir when the explosion occurred.

Eyewitnesses report that the group was walking from Gwabro toward the neighboring Zurmuku community when they accidentally set off the device.

The blast took place under a large tree near a security outpost close to Zurmuku village an area already tense with security concerns.

Local authorities suspect the notorious Lakurawa bandit group for orchestrating the attack, the group known for violent operations across parts of Sokoto and Kebbi States.

Among those injured were three women who were rushed to Tangaza General Hospital in critical condition. Their treatment is now being supported by the Tangaza Local Government Council.

The council has stepped in promptly, offering medical assistance to the survivors and liaising with security agencies for further action.

Alhaji Garzali Raka, Special Adviser on Security to the Tangaza Local Government Council, confirmed that the six deceased have been buried according to Islamic rites.

“This is a deeply saddening incident. We are doing all we can to support the injured and maintain security in the area,” he said.

The attack intensifies existing worries about the persistent threat of armed banditry in the region, disrupting lives and displacing countless families in northern Sokoto.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to prevent further attacks.

Local security agencies are being pressured to ramp up surveillance efforts and counter‑insurgency operations in the affected areas.

While families mourn their loved ones, the tragic incident has cast a long shadow over what should have been a time of festive joy and unity.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Gwabro and its surrounding communities face the difficult task of rebuilding trust, and restoring a sense of normalcy during sacred religious festivities.

Vanguard News