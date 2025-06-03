Six Igbanke communities in Edo trace ancestry to Aguleri, Anambra — Celebrate cultural reunion

By Jeff Agbodo

Six communities in Igbanke, Edo State, have traced their ancestral roots to Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, marking a significant cultural and historical reunion.

This discovery was made through the efforts of Prince Chukwuemeka Ndukaku, convener of the “Unify Igbo Now” initiative. Ndukaku identified Igbanke as one of the “BIA”-speaking communities across the globe. After comparing cultural elements such as names, food, traditions, and customs, he concluded that the Igbanke people have origins in Aguleri, a town historically linked to the ancient Iduu Eri Kingdom.

During a formal presentation in Aguleri, representatives of the Igbanke communities were received and prayed for by traditional rulers, including Igwe Lawrence Nwofia of Eziaguluotu, Igwe Johnson Mbanefo of Mkpunando, Igwe Emmanuel Ejimofor of Enugu Otu Aguleri, and Eze Chukwuemeka Eri of Enugwu Aguleri.

Prince Ndukaku, also known as Anyanwu Iduu Eri, expressed his joy at the rediscovery and emphasized his mission to reconnect Igbo descendants globally to their roots. “It is a fulfillment to bring our scattered brothers back home. I will continue this work of cultural reconnection,” he stated.

Speaking on behalf of the Igbanke communities, Prince Azuka Uka described the experience as life-changing. “Knowing our origin gives us a sense of identity and belonging. We now see Aguleri as our ancestral home, and we can build here as we have in Igbanke,” he said, noting that their forebears bore Igbo names, affirming their heritage.

The traditional rulers present thanked God for the reunion and commended Prince Ndukaku’s efforts. They offered prayers for the growth and unity of the Igbanke people and all Igbo communities.

The reunion comes in the wake of recent discussions over the ethnic identity of Igbanke, following a historical dispute with the Benin Kingdom. The Igbanke communities have since publicly affirmed their Igbo identity and heritage.