Sierra Leone’s Maada Bio succeeds Tinubu as new ECOWAS chairman

Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio, has emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), succeeding Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, who held the position for the past two years.

The announcement was made during the ECOWAS Summit held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where regional leaders gathered to review the bloc’s progress and chart a new course for deeper cooperation.

Tinubu’s tenure saw increased emphasis on economic integration, regional security, and efforts to restore constitutional order in member states facing coups.

This was contrary to earlier speculations that President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal was elected during a private meeting held prior to the commencement of the session.

President Bio, in his inaugural speech, promised to prioritise four key areas, namely: restoring constitutional order and deepening democracy, revitalising regional security cooperation, unlocking economic integration and building institutional credibility.

President Tinubu was first elected to the position in Guinea-Bissau on July 9, 2023 and he was re-elected a year later in Abuja, following the decision of the leaders to ensure continuity and consistency in meeting targets on security, reconciliation, and development.