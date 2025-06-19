Siakpere Felicitates Oborevwori at 62

Governor Oborevwori od Delta State

The Director-General of Team Siakpere for Oborevwori, Mr. John Siakpere, Esq., has congratulated the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on the occasion of his 62nd birth anniversary.

In a statement on Thursday, Siakpere commended Governor Oborevwori for his outstanding contributions to the growth and transformation of Delta State, as well as for his enduring philanthropic .

Siakpere, the Aghalokpe-born, United Kingdom-based lawyer and businessman, noted that the Governor has remained committed to the advancement of Delta State through the successful implementation of his MORE Agenda — a strategic blueprint focused on Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security.

According to him, since assuming office two years ago, Governor Oborevwori has been working tirelessly to ensure infrastructural renewal, educational reform, healthcare improvements, and enhanced security across all senatorial districts.

He lauded the Governor for initiating and completing several landmark projects, including the construction of key roads and bridges across the three senatorial zones, rehabilitation of public schools and health facilities, and the empowerment of thousands of micro and small business owners through various economic stimulus programmes.

“On behalf of my family and the leadership of Team Siakpere for Oborevwori, I extend warm congratulations to His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on the auspicious occasion of his 62nd birth anniversary on June 19.

“We are grateful for your unwavering dedication to the progress of our dear state. As you celebrate this milestone, it is our earnest prayer that God will continue to strengthen you, grant you good health, and bless you with wisdom to lead Delta State to even greater heights.

“Congratulations and happy birthday, Your Excellency!”