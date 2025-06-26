Shettima departs Nigeria for Ethiopia on official state visit

FILE IMAGE

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, departed Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on an official state invitation of the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ali.

A statement by the spokesperson of the vice president, Mr Stanley Nkwocha, said during the visit, Shettima will participate in the official launch of Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Programme, a flagship environmental initiative.

He explained that the programme was designed to combat deforestation, enhance biodiversity, and mitigate adverse effects of climate change, targeting the planting of 20 billion tree seedlings over a four-year period.

Nkwocha said in line with strengthening bilateral ties in agriculture and industrial development, Shettima will also embark on a strategic tour of key industrial zones.

He also said the vice president would tour the integrated agricultural facilities across selected regions of Ethiopia.

” These include the Adama Industrial Zone, Mojo Poultry Farm, Shera Dibandiba Mojo Family Integrated Farm, Lume Avocado Nursery Site, and the Bishoftu Pea Youth Farm.”

The spokesperson also said the prime minister will host Shettima and his entourage at a state dinner at the National Palace.

This, according to him, will further reinforce the long-standing diplomatic and cooperative relations between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

He said that Nigeria and Ethiopia shared a robust history of bilateral engagement, with notable collaboration in areas of military support, regional peacekeeping, and economic partnership.

”This visit aims to deepen those relations while exploring new opportunities in climate action, food security, and sustainable industrialisation.” (NAN)