She Plays, She Leads: Suo Chapele, 1xBet and the Power of Women in Sports

In a world where women have been fighting for equal representation in sports for years – on the pitch, in the media, in management, coaching, and content – there are still not enough initiatives that truly support their development. That is why the attention that the 1xBet brand pays to this topic is particularly important. They believe that supporting women is a strategic investment in the future of sports. The 1xWoman initiative is another step on this path. This new project was recently presented on a motivational broadcast with Chief Suo Chapele, a pioneer of sports journalism in Africa.

“If you raise a woman, you raise a nation,” says Suo Chapele

This message became the central idea of the live meeting, She Plays, She Leads. Suo Chapele is the first female commentator in Pidgin in Nigeria’s history and also the chief of the Urhobo people. She spoke not only about her experience but also about the deep need to change the culture of attitudes toward women in sports.

From Humble Beginnings to Historic Milestones

On a bright day in Lagos, two powerful voices met in a heartfelt conversation — Cecilia Omar S. and Chief Suo Chapele — to speak not only about sports but also about leadership, resilience, and a groundbreaking initiative that seeks to change the narrative for African women: 1xWoman.

In an intimate sit-down, Suo Chapele shared the remarkable story of how she, as a woman in a male-dominated industry, carved her path to becoming Africa’s first pidgin sports commentator. Growing up as one of twelve children, she navigated weekends split between tennis, basketball, and trips with her father. This unique upbringing, combined with her academic background in English, laid the foundation for her pioneering sports commentary career.

Her determination helped her overcome repeated rejections in Warri, Ilorin, and even Lagos, before finally securing a chance at a Lagos radio station. Her audition, held on her son’s first birthday, was a defining moment. The result? A trailblazing voice in the sports world.

Breaking Cultural Barriers

Beyond her media work, Suo made history by becoming the first woman in Urhobo Delta State in 100 years to inherit a chieftaincy title, a powerful cultural recognition of her leadership and connection to the community.

I inherited my father’s title. It’s a big deal for me. It was a way to extend his legacy… But women have always been resilient. There is a saying in the Urhobo community that women take care of the men.

Her cultural leadership now intertwines with her advocacy for women’s empowerment.

The 1xWoman Initiative: A Movement, Not a Campaign

At the heart of the interview was the debut of 1xBet’s new social project — 1xWoman: She Plays, She Leads. More than a marketing effort, this initiative is a call to action for every woman with a dream in sports — whether she’s an athlete, coach, journalist, or content creator.

“We’re here to bridge the gap — in mentorship, in access to knowledge, in celebration of women who cover sports, not just athletes but also those behind the scenes. We want to change the culture, the narrative, and give women the space they deserve.”

The campaign includes live interviews, community engagement, resource boxes, and more. All stages are accessible online, allowing girls and women across Nigeria and beyond to tap in, regardless of location.

During the broadcast, Suo shared not only the story of her formation but also practical advice. She emphasized that to be creative today, you don’t necessarily need expensive programs; the key is to know where to look. She uses InShot, CapCut, Adobe Audition, and Premiere Pro, but she reminded the audience:

“Ask your AI: ‘Which free apps can help me edit audio/video this season?’ Use the free trials wisely!”

With humor and honesty, she discussed how she adapted to modern tools and learned new things.

When it came to criticism, Suo was candid. She recalled how the painful experience forced her to rethink the boundaries of personal comfort and resistance to external pressure:

“I had one very nasty one last year. I power down. It made me realize how to set my boundaries again… Not every criticism is hate; some is truth in disguise.”

It became a reminder for all girls: standing up for yourself is also part of leadership.

However, this is not just one woman’s story but a call for change across the industry. According to Women in Sport, only 4% of sports media coverage worldwide is about women, and only 30% of coaching positions in federations are held by women. The situation in Africa is even more difficult, due to gender role pressures, economic barriers, and a lack of mentorship. That is why initiatives like 1xWoman are so important.

Suo’s voice resonates deeply:

“You don’t need to be perfect to lead. Just be yourself. Tap into this network. Join 1xWoman. And remember—if we don’t do it, who will?”

1xBet: Empowering Women, Changing the Game

Through 1xWoman and its ambassador Suo Chapele, 1xBet continues to redefine what it means to support women in sports. The brand is not just creating campaigns; it’s creating platforms, networks, and opportunities that uplift and empower.

1xBet, a brand with a long history in the sports sector on the continent, demonstrates that social impact is part of its mission. In Nigeria, the company invests in youth development, as well as supports grassroots tournaments, educational events, and projects like 1xWoman. Their goal is to create a system where women do not have to choose between family and career, or between sport and recognition. 1xBet believes that investing in women is investing in the future.

Watch the Full Story Unfold

This broadcast is a source of inspiration, real insights, and heartfelt support for everyone who dreams but has doubts. Suo Chapele speaks from the heart about the challenges, amusing stories, as well as the ups and downs that have shaped her as a leader.

