SGF: Tinubu confident in me, has no intention of sacking me, says Akume

Senator George Akume.

By Omeiza Ajayi

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume has described reports of his alleged removal by President Bola Tinubu, as fake, stating that the president has confidence in him and has no intention of sacking him.

In a statement issued Sunday in Abuja by his Director of Press and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, Akume stated “emphatically that the information is entirely false, misleading, and lack any basis in fact, as Mr President has no any intention of doing so”.

He said his purported removal from Office is only but a fabrication and a figment of the imagination of mischief makers who are out there to disinform and misinform the innocent public.

Part of the statement reads; “President Tinubu reposes unwavering confidence on the capacity of the SGF to discharge his statutory obligation of formulating and implementing policies and programmes of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration.

“We urge the public, media organisations, and digital platforms to discountenance such rumours and to exercise caution as well as verify the authenticity of information before disseminating it as spreading unverified or intentionally false narratives not only undermines public trust but also poses a threat to the integrity of our institutions.

“Congruously, the previous press statement issued by the SA to Mr. President on Media and Strategy, Chief Bayo Onanuga resonates in no small measure the position of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on this matter. Therefore, Senator Dr. George Akume CON, remains the Secretary to the Government of the Federation”.