Sexual harassment: NCSCN cautions over planned protests against Akpabio

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, the National Civil Society Council of Nigeria, NCSCN, has called for calm and restraint in the ongoing controversy involving Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

NCSCN warned against any form of protests over the matter, especially as the political atmosphere in the country is getting charged.

Briefly, journalists in ABUJA, the Executive Director of NCSCN, Amb. Blessing Akinlosotu urged all stakeholders to avoid making prejudicial statements or taking actions that could influence public opinion or judicial outcomes.

The council emphasised the importance of respecting the judicial process and allowing the courts to handle the matter with professionalism and objectivity.

According to the statement: “Since the matter is sub judice, it is inappropriate and prejudicial for anyone to pass judgment or make conclusive public statements.”

Given Nigeria’s current fragile state, the council advised against mobilisations that could escalate tension or lead to disorder.

The CSO also discouraged political exploitation and opportunistic conduct that could disrupt the Senate’s functioning.

The council appealed to respected national figures and elder statesmen to exercise restraint and avoid inflammatory remarks.

It also urged civil society organisations and non-governmental organisations to focus on national development and resist being used by political interests.

NCSCN warned that it would sanction any members involved in protests or activities leading to violence or destruction.

“As the watchdog of society and the conscience of the people, we remain vigilant and will act swiftly to prevent any descent into chaos,” It concluded.