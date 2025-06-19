Series III Sovereign Green Bond attracts ₦91.42bn subscription

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Investors have staked the sum of N91.42 billion in the Series III Sovereign Green Bond.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) announced this result, today, following the close of the exercise.

According to the Office, “Investors again demonstrated their confidence in the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Securities by the high level of subscription of ₦91.42 billion recorded in the recent Sovereign Green Bond Offer.” The Offer, which closed on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, was for ₦50 billion and represents the third Green Bond Issuance by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the FGN.

The DMO added that the issuance attracted strong investor interest, as the ₦91.42 billion, represented 183% subscription rate.

It added, “This impressive demand reflects investor confidence in Nigeria’s growing Green Bond Market and its commitment to sustainable finance and development, as well as climate action.

“Investors were allotted a total of ₦47.355 billion at a coupon of 18.95% per annum.

“Proceeds from the Issuance will be used to finance projects in the 2024 Appropriation Act that support Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement and its broader climate commitments, including the target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.”

The Director-General of DMO, Ms. Patience Oniha was quoted as saying, “The strong investor interest in this Green Bond demonstrates growing confidence in Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable financing.

“Green Bonds are becoming an increasingly important instrument for mobilising capital towards our climate objectives and sustainable development agenda.”

According to the DMO, the Green Bond was another contribution of the organization towards the deepening of the domestic capital market and that it remained committed to this objective.

Chapel Hill Denham and Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited acted as Financial Advisers/Book Runners/Issuing Houses on the Transaction.