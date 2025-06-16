SERAP to Tinubu: Direct AGF to withdraw case against Natasha Akpoti

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has asked President Bola Tinubu to withdraw the government’s case against suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central).

The rights group made the call, Monday, via their X (Twitter) account.

Earlier in the day, the Federal High Court, Abuja, rejected an application by the Federal Government to issue a bench warrant against Senator Natasha in an alleged defamation case against her.

SERAP said: “Following his expressed commitment on June 12, we call on President (Bola) Tinubu to promptly direct Nigeria’s Attorney General to immediately discontinue the case(s) against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is targeted simply for the peaceful exercise of her human rights.”

The government is prosecuting Akpoti-Uduaghan on behalf of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello.

When the matter was called on Monday, the prosecuting counsel, Mr D.D. Kasue told the court that the matter was for arraignment but that the defendant was not in court.

Kasue told the court that he served the charge on the defendant’s counsel, which meant that the defendant was well aware of the matter.

The prosecutor prayed the court for a bench warrant to be issued against the defendant for failing to appear in court in spite of being aware of the charge against her.

“It was this morning that we were able to serve the defendant through her counsel, but the defendant is not in court.

