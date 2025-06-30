Senator Natasha arrives court for FG’s second case against her

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central appeared before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday for a second arraignment in a defamation case involving Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

The lawmaker arrived at the court in the company of her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, renowned activist Aisha Yesufu, and a group of supporters.

Justice Mohammed Umar is presiding over the case, which follows a related charge filed earlier this month. On June 19, 2025, Senator Natasha faced similar accusations at the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

During the previous session, the judge declined the Federal Government’s request for a bench warrant against the senator for failing to appear. Government counsel David Kaswe acknowledged that the charges were only served on her lawyer that same morning, inside the courtroom.

The judge ruled that since Akpoti-Uduaghan had not been previously served, it was unreasonable to expect her presence at the hearing and dismissed the prosecution’s request for her arrest.

The case stems from comments reportedly made by the senator during a live television interview, where she accused Akpabio and Bello of conspiring to have her assassinated.

The lawsuit was filed by the Federal Government through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and centres on alleged defamation.