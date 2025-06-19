Senator Natasha arrives Abuja court with husband

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has arrived the Federal Capital Territory High Court for a case filed against her by the federal government.

Natasha, who is currently facing a storm over the allegation she made that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former governor Yahaya Bello plan to assassinate her, arrived the court along with her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

The Federal Government is currently prosecuting Natasha in two courts for allegedly defaming Bello and Akpabio.

She had earlier told her supporters that all her troubles started because she refused sexual harassment.

She said: “Remember, it all started because I said no to sexual harassment… and I’m so proud I did!

“For my handsome, kindhearted and loving husband is more than enough for me.”

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, waded into the case, saying the arraignment of Akpoti-Uduaghan on Thursday by the federal government was a case against all reasonable Nigerian people.

In a post on her X handle, Ezekwesili posted: “Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. The Federal Government of @NigeriaGov Versus All Reasonable People of Nigeria.”

Ezekwesili and activist Aisha Yesufu joined Akpoti-Uduaghan in court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the senator’s home was attacked on Tuesday by gunmen and one of them was arrested at the scene.

Kogi State Police Command has also confirmed arresting one suspect allegedly linked to the attack.