Senator Imasuen officially dumps Labour Party for APC

Neda Imasuen

A federal lawmaker, Senator Neda Imasuen of the Labour Party has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Imasuen, who was one of the seven senators elected in 2023 on the platform of the LP attributed his defection to the lingering leadership crisis in the LP.

He said he dumped the party due to “irreconcilable internal crises and leadership challenges within the Labour Party…”

Imasuen’s defection was announced on Wednesday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary.

In a letter sent to the Senate and read by Akpabio, Imasuen said his decision followed consultations with his constituents and political stakeholders across Edo south senatorial district.

The letter read in part: “I write to respectfully notify the Distinguished Senate through the Office of the Senate President of my resignation from the Labour Party (LP) and my decision to officially join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This decision follows extensive consultations with my constituents, my political stakeholders, and my supporters across Edo South Senatorial District who have expressed their desire to have me enter a party that will give our people national prominence and political relevance.”

He said his defection aims to align his senatorial district with the “development and the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.”

He said, “My defection is necessitated by irreconcilable internal crises and leadership challenges within the Labour Party, which have hampered my capacity to effectively represent and deliver on the true mandate of governance to the good people of Edo South.

“I remain fully committed to the service of my constituents and the democratic ideals of this Senate.”

