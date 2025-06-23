Senate raises Nigeria customs 2025 revenue target to N10trn

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

…Urges Agency to Curb Smuggling, Illicit Drug Influx

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has increased the 2025 revenue target for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) from the proposed N6.584 trillion to N10 trillion, following a strong showing by the agency in its 2024 revenue performance.

This decision was made during the NCS’s 2025 budget defence before the Senate Committee on Customs, chaired by Senator Isah Jibrin (APC, Kogi East), who commended the Service for exceeding its 2024 revenue target of N5.079 trillion by over a trillion naira.

Impressed by the achievement, the committee unanimously approved the 2025 revenue target and expenditure proposal presented by the NCS. The agency’s 2025 expenditure was put at N1.132 trillion. These figures will be presented at the Senate plenary this week as lawmakers return from their Sallah recess on Tuesday, June 24.

Senator Jibrin, however, stressed that beyond revenue generation, the NCS must step up efforts to curb smuggling and the trafficking of illicit drugs.

“There is a high prevalence of illicit drugs in circulation, which is fuelling criminal activities like banditry. Many of these perpetrators are under the influence of drugs. In addition to revenue generation, Customs must prioritise its role in national security,” he said.

The lawmaker also raised concerns about unchecked smuggling, noting that many goods being brought into the country could be locally produced.

“The President has urged Nigerians to consume what we produce. The goal is to reduce importation to essentials. Many smuggled goods can be manufactured locally, even in their most basic form,” he said.

He emphasized that supporting local production will help conserve foreign exchange, create jobs, and stimulate the use of domestic raw materials.

“This will not only boost our economy but also create employment opportunities and reduce pressure on the naira,” Jibrin added.