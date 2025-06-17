Senate pledges robust oversight of South-West Development Commission

The Senate has pledged to provide robust oversight functions for the new governing board and management of the South-West Development Commission (SWDC).

The Chairman, Senate Committee on SWDC, Sen. Yunus Akintunde, made the pledge at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Tuesday in Abuja.

Akintunde said that this would ensure good governance in the commission and infrastructure development of the zone.

He said that the vision of senate via the committee was to harness the full potential of the south-west zone by promoting economic growth, social justice, infrastructure development and human capacity advancement.

According to him, the establishment of the committee is in line with Section 62 of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Akintunde said that this was a strategic step by the senate to strengthen its communities through sustainable development initiatives and shared knowledge.

He further stated that the committee was poised to make a difference and deliver results that would leave lasting impacts on the people.

“Today’s meeting sets the tone for that future; we are here to affirm our values, define our priorities and lay out a solid framework for how we will work together.

“I encourage open dialogue, mutual respect and collective decision-making as we carry out our mandate,” he said.

As the chairman of the committee, he said that he felt a profound sense of duty, not only to lead, but to listen, collaborate and ensure that the committee became a space of innovation.

“It will ensure inclusion and inspiration, and an avenue for delivering dividends of democracy,’’ he said.

Akintunde said that the first assignment of the committee was to screen the presidential nominees for the positions of Chairman, Managing Director and other board members of the commission.

He added that the screening exercise had been scheduled for June 18.

The senator said that the committee was determined to record great success, given the high pedigree of members of the committee.

“Let us always remember that great achievements do not happen in isolation; they are borne out of unity, vision, and determination.

“I believe that we have the right people, the right purpose and the right momentum to succeed,’’ he said.

A member of the committee, Sen. Gbenga Daniel, said that the expectations of the people from the commission was high, expressing the belief that its establishment would be to the benefit of the people.

Sen. Wasiu Eshilokun, another member of the committee, said that the committee must work toward human capital and infrastructure development, especially on road development across the zone.

Sen. Adeniyi Adegbonmire, another member of the committee said that the committee was only out to ensure that management of the commission dutifully performed its responsibility for the good of the citizens.