Senate passes Rivers 2025 Appropriation Bill of N1.48trn

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed the Rivers 2025 Appropriation Bill of N1.48 trillion.

This followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Oversight of Emergency Rule in Rivers.

Making the presentation, Chairman of the Committee and Senate Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele said that for the record, emergency rule is not a substitute for democratic governance in any political climate.

“Rather, it is an extraordinary constitutional measure intended to restore order in times of disorder, promote peace in periods of conflict and ensure stability where there is instability”

He said that the invocation of emergency rule in Rivers was not an arbitrary action, as some had alleged, but one rooted firmly in the provision of section 305 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As you are all aware, these provisions legitimately empower both the President and the National Assembly to act in the interest of national stability and constitutional governance.

“Neither the President nor the National Assembly has violated any constitutional provision in the maintenance of national security.

“With respect to the former or specifically in the exercise of our oversight powers guided by the 1999 Constitution to prevent executive absolutism.

“It is upon this premise that the Senate, under the leadership of Sen. Godswill Akpabio deemed it necessary to constitute this ad hoc committee.

“To oversight the implementation of the State of emergency rule in Rivers.

“In line with Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the National Assembly is constitutionally empowered to make laws necessary for the peace order and good governance of any state.

“This is where the House of Assembly is unable to perform its legislative functions due to prevailing circumstances. This provision directly applies to Rivers”, he said.

Bamidele further said that the committee observed that the 2025 Rivers Appropriation Bill is consistent with the objectives of the emergency rule.

He added that this as it sought to stabilise governance and ensure the continuity of essential public service in the state.

The senate leader said that 72 per cent of the budget was allocated to capital projects which is aimed at driving economic recovery and enhancing public sector efficiency.

He said: “The committed that N50 billion provision has been made in the current budget proposal to address the backlog of pensions gratuity which is estimated at N147 billion”.

Contributing, Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau commended the chairman of the committee and the members on a good job

“There is proof that he is actually the leader of the Senate because of the quality of the report.

“There is nothing one can hide here. It is well structured, properly put together and produced in the best manner possible”.

Similarly, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Sen. Solomon Adeola said, “I looked at the recommendation of the committee and I could see that from the observation, the budget is well structured with 72 per cent of this budget due to capital expenditure.

“It is highly commendable. That shows that the interim government in Rivers is committed to delivering dividends of democracy to the community”.

In his remarks, President of the Senate , Akpabio said “let me thank the leader of the senate and all the members of the committee that worked on this.

“For especially, expeditiously doing this for the good people of Rivers and by extension, Nigeria.

“I pray that when these projects are executed, they will bring more dividends of democracy to the good people of Rivers and lead to peace, development and prosperity”