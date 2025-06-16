Senate marks midterm, prioritises electoral reforms ahead of 2027

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has rolled out its achievements to commemorate the mid-term anniversary, highlighting its priority to carry out key reforms of the country’s electoral regime in preparation for the 2027 general election.

The Senate has also disclosed that no fewer than 983 bills both executive and private-members were introduced between June 13, 2023 and June 12, 2025, 108 of which were passed into laws within the timeframe.

In a statement, yesterday, in Abuja to commemorate the mid-term exploits of the Senate, the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) while reflecting on the senate’s midterm exploits in the first half of the 10th National Assembly explained how the institution had leveraged the instrument of strategic engagement to carry out its constitutional mandates, enacting legislations that stabilised the country’s fiscal, monetary and political environments.

Bamidele said: “In the 2024/2025 legislative year, for instance, 506 bills were initiated in the Senate alone compared to 477 in 2023/2024. This represents a 6.07 percent increase. Also, in the 2024/2025 legislative year, the upper chamber passed 83 bills into law compared to 25 in the previous legislative year.

“This represents truly a great feat that glaringly accounts for a 232 percent increase in the number of fully enacted legislations between 2023 and 2025. Against 13 in the 2023/2024 legislative year, the Senate dwelt with 26 executive bills in 2024/2025, invariably indicating a 100 percent upsurge. This record shows that 464 private member bills were initiated in 2023/2024 compared to 480 in 2024/2025.

The 10th National Assembly, comprising the Senate and House of Representatives, was inaugurated on June 13, 2023 following the election of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the President of the Senate and Mr. Tajudeen Abbas as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The election of the presiding officers also produced Senator Barau Jubrin as the Deputy President of the Senate and Benjamin Kalu as the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, among others.

Bamidele continued thus,”By 2024/2025 legislative year, 89 bills are awaiting first reading in the upper chamber as against 135 in 2024/2025; 45 awaiting second reading in 2023/2024 contrary to 230 in 2024/2025; 215 appointments were confirmed in 2023/2024 compared 116 in 2024/2025 and 50 different petitions successfully resolved in 2023/2024 with 80 duly addressed in 2024/2025.”