Senate confirms Olubunmi Adetunmbi as chairman, South-West Development Commission

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

…Charles Akinola confirmed as MD, 16 others also approved

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The Senate on Thursday confirmed Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi from Ekiti State as the Chairman of the South-West Development Commission (SWDC).

Also confirmed was Charles Akinola as the Managing Director of the commission, alongside 16 other nominees to serve on the board.

The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report by the Senate Committee on South-West Development Commission, chaired by Senator Yunus Akintunde (APC, Oyo Central).

While presenting the report, Senator Akintunde said: “That the Senate do receive and consider the report of the Committee on the South-West Development Commission on the confirmation of nominations for appointment as Chairman, Managing Director, and Members of the Board of the South-West Development Commission.”

The confirmed board members include:

Bolaji Ariyo

Joseph Olugbenga

Scholastica Omoworare

Olumuyiwa Olabimtan

Adewinle Martins

Ibrahim Olaifa

Kabiru Lakwaya

Abdul Adamu (Retired General)

Arinola Fagbemi

Ukoha Onyekwere

Howell Ihenacho

Also confirmed were:

Olugbenga Olufehinti – Executive Director, Projects

Tele Ogunjobi – Executive Director, Finance

Funmilayo Tejuosho – Executive Director, Corporate Services

Fatai Ibikunle – Executive Director, Commercial and Environmental Development

Lateef Ajijola – Executive Director, Social and Human Capital Development

It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had last month forwarded the list of nominees to the Senate, requesting their screening and confirmation as members of the SWDC board.

The request was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary and subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on South-West Development Commission, which was given one week to report back.

With the confirmation, the South-West Development Commission board is now fully constituted and expected to commence work aimed at driving regional development across the six South-West states.