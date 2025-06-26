Senate confirms Cosmas Akyhir as chairman, Tsenyil Yilten as MD of North Central Development Commission

File image of the Nigerian Senate.
…17 others also confirmed as board members
By Henry Umoru, Abuja
The Senate has confirmed Cosmas Akyhir from Benue State as the Chairman of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) and Tsenyil Yilten from Plateau State as the Managing Director of the Commission.
The confirmation, which took place during Thursday’s plenary, followed the consideration and adoption of the report by the Senate Committee on the North Central Development Commission, chaired by Senator Titus Zam (APC, Benue North-West).
Presenting the report, Senator Zam urged the Senate to approve the nominees in line with President Bola Tinubu’s request for the formation of the NCDC board.
Also confirmed as Executive Directors of the Commission were:
James Abel Uloko – Benue
Princess Atika Ajanah – Projects (Kogi)
Hajia Bilgis Jumoke Sanni – Kwara
Hajia Aishatu Rujui Ibrahim – Nasarawa
Muhammad Bashar – Niger
Other members confirmed to the board include:
Dauda Shuaibu Kigbu – Nasarawa
Zakari Haliru Jikantoro – Niger
Alhaji Sulaiman Buka Ali – Kogi
Rev. Bunmi Olusona – Kwara
Dr. Umar Ibrahim Mantu – Plateau
Engr. Atotse Abraham – Benue
Solomon Adodo – FCT
Hon. Abdulkadir S. Usman – North-West
Engr. Habu Maman – North-East
Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi – South-West
Rachael Kufre Nse – South-South
Chief Boniface Izziogu – South-East
The nominations were earlier sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu, who requested the screening and confirmation of the nominees to constitute the governing board of the Commission aimed at fostering development across the North Central zone.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the President’s request at plenary and subsequently referred it to the relevant committee for scrutiny and report. The nominees were approved unanimously after a voice vote.
