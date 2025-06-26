Senate confirms Cosmas Akyhir as chairman, Tsenyil Yilten as MD of North Central Development Commission

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

…17 others also confirmed as board members

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has confirmed Cosmas Akyhir from Benue State as the Chairman of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) and Tsenyil Yilten from Plateau State as the Managing Director of the Commission.

The confirmation, which took place during Thursday’s plenary, followed the consideration and adoption of the report by the Senate Committee on the North Central Development Commission, chaired by Senator Titus Zam (APC, Benue North-West).

Presenting the report, Senator Zam urged the Senate to approve the nominees in line with President Bola Tinubu’s request for the formation of the NCDC board.

Also confirmed as Executive Directors of the Commission were:

James Abel Uloko – Benue

Princess Atika Ajanah – Projects (Kogi)

Hajia Bilgis Jumoke Sanni – Kwara

Hajia Aishatu Rujui Ibrahim – Nasarawa

Muhammad Bashar – Niger

Other members confirmed to the board include:

Dauda Shuaibu Kigbu – Nasarawa

Zakari Haliru Jikantoro – Niger

Alhaji Sulaiman Buka Ali – Kogi

Rev. Bunmi Olusona – Kwara

Dr. Umar Ibrahim Mantu – Plateau

Engr. Atotse Abraham – Benue

Solomon Adodo – FCT

Hon. Abdulkadir S. Usman – North-West

Engr. Habu Maman – North-East

Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi – South-West

Rachael Kufre Nse – South-South

Chief Boniface Izziogu – South-East

The nominations were earlier sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu, who requested the screening and confirmation of the nominees to constitute the governing board of the Commission aimed at fostering development across the North Central zone.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the President’s request at plenary and subsequently referred it to the relevant committee for scrutiny and report. The nominees were approved unanimously after a voice vote.