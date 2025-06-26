Senate confirms Chibudom Nwuche as chairman of South-South Development Commission

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

…Akpabio named Managing Director, 15 others confirmed; Kaura not cleared over screening no-show

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The Senate on Thursday confirmed Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, as Chairman of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC).

Also confirmed was Usoro Offiong Akpabio from Akwa Ibom State as the Managing Director of the commission.

However, Tijani Yahaya Kaura, the nominee representing the North-West, was not cleared after failing to submit necessary documents and refusing to appear before the screening committee. The committee noted that the window remains open should he eventually present himself for the process.

The Senate also confirmed the following nominees as members of the SSDC board:

Rt. Hon. Larry Odey – Member, Cross River

Charles Zuofa – Member, Bayelsa

Dr. Nkereuwem Ebong – Member, Akwa Ibom

Engr. Chika Chinedu – Member, Rivers

Barr. Femi Oise – Member, Edo

Dr. Charles Sylvester Enukhowhate – Member, Delta

Tabitha Iliya Sallah – Member, North-East

Alh. Yusuf Rasaq Amao – Member, North-Central

Joseph Mmamal – Member, South-East

Hon. Bukonola Braimoh – Member, South-West

Confirmed executive directors include:

Hon. Marcus Nie Eji – Executive Director, Projects (Rivers)

Engr. Aganaba Preye Steven – Executive Director, Social and Human Capital Development (Bayelsa)

Dr. Timi Alari Ayibatonye – Executive Director, Corporate Services (Delta)

Hon. Joseph Ugheoke – Executive Director, Commercial and Environmental Development (Edo)

Amb. Sony Abang – Executive Director, Finance (Cross River)

The confirmations followed the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on South-South Development Commission, chaired by Senator Benson Konbowei (PDP, Bayelsa Central).

Presenting the report, Senator Konbowei stated: “That the Senate do receive and consider the report of the Committee on South-South Development Commission on the confirmation of the nomination for appointment as Chairman, Managing Director, and Members of the Board of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC).”

It will be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had, last month, submitted the list of nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the president’s request during plenary and referred it to the appropriate committee, which was tasked to report back within one week.