Sen Imasuen defects as APC senators now 69, PDP 30, Labour Party 5, NNPP 1, SDP 2, APGA 1

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday strengthened its majority in the Senate as Senator Neda Imasuen, who represents Edo South Senatorial District, formally defected from the Labour Party (LP) to join the APC.

Imasuen, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, announced his defection through a letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, which was read at plenary and formally documented.

With his defection, the updated composition of the 10th Senate now stands as follows:

APC – 69 seats

PDP – 30 seats

Labour Party – 5 seats

NNPP – 1 seat

SDP – 2 seats

APGA – 1 seat

Senator Imasuen cited unresolved internal crises in the Labour Party as the reason for his departure, stating that his decision followed wide consultations with his family, constituents, and political associates. He noted that joining the APC would enable him to better serve his people and contribute meaningfully to national development.

“I decided to join the party at the centre to give my people a greater sense of belonging under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu,” Imasuen said.

“President Tinubu has shown immense courage in tackling tough issues that many before him avoided. I admire his bold leadership and I am convinced that his policies, in time, will yield positive results.”

The Senate President welcomed Imasuen with a handshake and took photographs with him. Other APC senators also congratulated him, while Akpabio said to each of them, “You will never labour in vain.”

However, the defection drew criticism from the opposition. Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), faulted Imasuen’s move, describing it as ironic and ethically questionable given his role as chairman of the ethics committee.

“It is rather unethical that the chairman of the Ethics Committee is abandoning his own party for another,” Moro remarked.

Imasuen had initially hinted at his decision during an event in Benin City on June 12, but Tuesday’s announcement at the National Assembly sealed his political realignment and further bolstered the APC’s dominance in the upper chamber.