Sen Dickson can’t distract Tinubu’s visible gains in Niger Delta with political rant — Lokpobiri

Lokpobiri-Dickson

By Idowu Bankole

The statement credited to Senator Seriake Dickson on Democracy Day, alleging silence and complicity on the part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the political situation in Rivers State, is not only regrettable but an unfair attack on a leader whose commitment to democracy and regional development is evident in both history and action.

As the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri rightly stated, in a statement signed by Nneamaka Okafor SA Media and Communications, made available to Vanguard, said “It is disheartening that on a day set aside to celebrate Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy, a fellow Niger Deltan chooses to downplay the tireless efforts of a President who has done more for our region in just one year than many did in decades.”

Rather than offering constructive support for the ongoing democratic and developmental gains under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Dickson has chosen to mischaracterize the actions of a leader whose commitment to constitutional order, democratic ideals, and the development of the Niger Delta and Nigeria is beyond question.

President Tinubu is not a stranger to the democratic struggle. In 1992, at a time when silence could have bought comfort, he chose resistance. He fought for the soul of Nigeria’s democracy, sacrificing personal freedom, enduring exile, and standing firm against tyranny. His sacrifices form part of the foundation upon which today’s democratic institutions rest. Questioning his democratic credentials, therefore, is both revisionist and unbecoming of any serious statesman.

Under the #RenewedHope agenda, the Niger Delta is already witnessing a bold era of transformation. President Tinubu has matched words with action in delivering long-overdue progress to the region.

Some of these transformative strides include:

– The activation of the Host Community Development Trusts, ensuring oil-producing communities are now direct beneficiaries of the wealth generated from their land.

– The accelerated cleanup of Ogoni Land, which is progressing faster than ever, backed by renewed commitment and funding.

– The establishment of the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), Ogoni, marking a new era of educational and environmental empowerment.

– Major infrastructure investments, including the reconstruction of critical sections of the East-West Road and other federal roads in the region.

– Appointment of qualified Niger Delta indigenes to key positions, a clear signal of inclusive governance.

– The historic Presidential pardon and national recognition of the Ogoni 9, reaffirming President Tinubu’s commitment to justice, reconciliation, and national healing.

– Stabilization of security and reduction in pipeline vandalism, leading to increased oil output and investor confidence in the region.

Senator Lokpobiri further noted, “It is uncharitable for Senator Dickson to ignore these visible gains and attempt to distract from the President’s developmental agenda. He should know, more than most, the state of the Niger Delta before this administration took over. Today, our region is more peaceful, more empowered, and more hopeful.”

Indeed, the political issues in Rivers State, though sensitive, should not be weaponized to cast aspersions on the President’s integrity. Nigeria is governed by laws, and the Tinubu administration has consistently respected constitutional order, choosing dialogue and legality over imposition.

While Senator Dickson has every right to express his opinion, it is imperative he does so with statesmanship and context. As Senator Lokpobiri emphasized, “The Niger Delta needs unity and collaboration, not political grandstanding. We should stand by a President who has stood by us.”

Rather than politicizing progress, Senator Dickson should lend his experience and influence to support the national renewal project led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

History will favour those who build, not those who tear down.