Selection of Akintoye as Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo transparent, credible – Kingmakers

…Community jubilant as Oba-elect promises reconciliation, economic revival

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Kingmakers of Oke-Igbo in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State have declared the selection of Prince Adeoye Akintoye as the new Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo as transparent, peaceful, and credible.

Akintoye, who currently serves as the President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), emerged as the Oba-elect after securing nine out of 14 votes in a keenly contested selection process.

Speaking on behalf of the kingmakers, Chief Jimoh Ademola, the Elemosho of Oke-Igbo, said the entire process was witnessed by officials of the local government and security agencies, and was devoid of crisis or rancour.

“All 14 kingmakers representing the five ruling houses participated and cast their votes. After counting, Prince Adeoye Akintoye polled nine votes, while the other contestant had five,” Ademola said. “The process was orderly, transparent, and concluded with a signed report affirming Akintoye’s emergence as Oba-elect.”

He added that the entire Oke-Igbo community had been in a celebratory mood since the announcement, describing the atmosphere as peaceful and united.

Speaking to journalists, Prince Adeoye Akintoye promised to focus on reconciliation and healing, saying his first task would be to restore unity after years of disputes over the town’s traditional stool.

“For years, the obaship tussle has divided us. My first duty is reconciliation—to ensure everyone, regardless of status, knows we are one community,” he said.

Akintoye also unveiled his vision to economically reposition Oke-Igbo by leveraging his entrepreneurial experience. “This land is sitting on untapped wealth. We have spring water, tourist sites like the Igbo Eledumare, and one of the most beautiful landscapes in Ondo State.”

He announced plans to conduct a geosurvey of the town, invite town planners to design a modern community layout, and attract investors. He also promised to repackage cultural festivals like the Egungun Festival to boost tourism.

“The traditional institution remains the gateway to people’s hearts. We must strengthen it because, in times of crisis, it is the royal fathers who stay behind with their people, not the politicians,” he noted.

Commendation for Tinubu’s Support of Traditional Institutions

Akintoye praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating a department for chieftaincy affairs, describing it as a bold step to protect and promote Nigeria’s traditional institutions.

“He is the first president to elevate chieftaincy matters to a national priority. It’s a commendable move that shows respect for our roots and culture,” Akintoye added.

The kingmakers and the Oba-elect called on all indigenes of Oke-Igbo to rally behind the new leadership for peace, progress, and prosperity in the community.