Security: Governors, NSA, Minister of Defence meet in Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is presently in a closed door meeting with the National Security Adviser to the President, Nuhu Ribadu and Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting under the leadership of the Forum Chairman, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, is holding at the NGF Secretariat in Abuja.



The governors already in attendance were those of Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Plateau, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Kogi, Ondo, Imo, Cross-River, Ogun and Edo.



Though the meeting agenda is not disclosed, it may not be unconnected from the issue of insecurity in the country, especially the latest killings in Yelewata, Benue.



NAN reports that President Bola Tinubu earlier on Wednesday visited Benue where he held a stakeholders meeting with the people at the Government House, Markudi.

A reliable source said that the meeting was taking briefing from the NSA and the defense minister.

The president, at the meeting, directed the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, to immediately arrest killer herders who perpetrated the heinous killing of over 100 people in Yelewata community in Benue.

The meeting included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Traditional Rulers, and former Governors of the state.



President Tinubu called out the Inspector General of Police to know why arrests had not been made.

He also urged the heads of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to intensify surveillance and gather actionable intelligence to apprehend the perpetrators.