Security and public sector analyst examines Amnesty’s Nigeria report of fictional fatalities, factual failures

BY TERSOO CHIAHEMEN

For those conversant with the application and use of data, they will always strive to make a lay man to understand that it speaks more to an issue than mere speculations.

It is against this backdrop that one is forced to respond to what clearly looks like a haphazard and sponsored hatchet work that lack total adherence to ethical balance and fairness in the piece of a junk churned out by Amnesty International (AI) as a report on the security situation in Nigeria.

The report tagged; ‘Nigeria: Mounting Death Toll and Looming Humanitarian Crisis Amid Unchecked Attacks by Armed Groups’, to say the least, fell far below the expectation from a once upon an organisation that used to be respected just as its statement used to be well acknowledged and served as a guide.

However, Amnesty International has once again set off its alarm bells with a sensationalist report claiming that over 10,000 people have been killed by bandits and armed groups in Northern Nigeria since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office two years ago. What an armchair report with concocted tissues of lies and skewed narrative.?

Surprisingly, Amnesty International threw what is left of it in terms of integrity to the dogs as it chose to dance naked without any iota of concern with accurate records based on circumstantial evidence needed to back its report.

Without blinking an eye, Amnesty went to town with a dramatic headline such as; “Bandits Sacked 672 Villages and Killed Over 10,000 under Tinubu,” and only succeeded to attract negative media attention without concern for the scrutiny and possible effect such a FAKE would generate and create in the minds of right-thinking members of the public. Yet, all that its report needed was scrutiny which it flung off its data collection if any.

As if working from an answer to a question instead of the other way round based on mindset, Anesty International report purports that 6,896 people were killed in Benue and 2,630 in Plateau, representing over 98% of the deaths it attributes to the entire country. This is not just improbable, but inflammatory and potentially dangerous.

Pointedly put, by exaggerating fatalities in two ethnically and religiously sensitive states, the report risks exacerbating tensions and deepening divisions which seems to the agenda of Amnesty International in Nigeria. To say the least, the spurious kind of data that was embedded with distortion is not merely sloppy, but reckless and unnecessary.

A comparison with other well established and data driven organisations suffice in this response to Amnesty’s report in order to situate the report in its proper context and to put it where it truly belongs – the thrash can. Expectedly, contrary to Amnesty’s inflated and unverified claims, collated data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a globally respected and methodologically sound organization tells a starkly different story. A critical look at ACLED records and documented report which was based on daily, source-based data collection methods and also maintains on ground presence, clearly showed that total fatalities in Benue and Plateau from 2023 to 2025 stand at 2,132 as against the over bloated figure churned out by Amnesty International that set out with a preconceived mind and approach. The report by ACLED indicated as follows;

Benue: 497 (2023), 650 (2024), 155 (2025)

Plateau: 401 (2023), 320 (2024), 109 (2025)

(Source: ACLED Data for Nigeria, 2023–2025)

These figures showed a downward trend and not bloodbath which is the wish of Amnesty International.

It is therefore not out of place if one asks: how Amnesty International arrived at its own numbers that indicated nearly five times higher than those from ACLED? What sources did it rely on use? Were those sources independently verified? More importantly, were the deaths categorized as caused by criminality, conflict, accidents, and or natural causes? Unfortunately, the report failed woefully to answer any of these vital questions, thereby revealing a glaring lack of transparency and rigor.

I must say that Amnesty International which was once a beacon of rigorous research and moral clarity in the fight for global human rights, has changed its modus operandi just to satisfy certain invincible interests. With a skewed, disjointed and disjointed report filled with incorrect data, it is safe to state at the risk of sounding immodest that the report is anything but, true as it lacked the basic elements required in collating data which has only succeeded in exposing the fact that the organization has traded professionalism for propaganda.

In Nigeria, it has become clear that Amnesty has increasingly appeared ill-equipped to grasp the complexity of local dynamics as its nuanced analysis offers politically charged headlines, armchair activism, and shallow statistics.

To suggest that the Nigerian government is “doing little beyond media statements” is a baseless smear that refuses to sell. The Tinubu administration has deployed strategic military operations, invested in community-led security architecture, and prioritized disarmament and peacebuilding in volatile regions.

Yes, challenges persist especially in rural and border areas, but a blanket assertion of state inaction is both inaccurate and unfair.

Again, the question must now be asked: Is Amnesty International still committed to truth and justice in Nigeria, or it has become a tool for sensationalism and soft-power coercion? Clearly, its latest report is bereft of methodological clarity, inflated numbers, and dangerously divisive in its conclusions which demands a response not just from the Nigerian government, but from the international community and Amnesty’s own leadership.

As a matter of importance and good conscience, Amnesty International should immediately subject this report to an independent audit and publicly release its sources and methodologies. Alternatively, it should engage with credible data institutions like ACLED and the Nigerian civil society actors to support it in doing a proper and professionally grounded job.

More critical and important too, Amnesty International should as a matter of necessity and moral cleansing, ask itself whether it still has the moral and analytical capacity to do the work it claims to champion.

With fictitious report, there is no gain saying that Amnesty needs to rectitude from dishing out fake and unsubstantiated data that it cannot defend anywhere.

Until then, we are left with a troubling truth: Amnesty’s report is not a wake-up call, but clearly a work of fiction and one that does more harm than good.

…Tersoo Chiahemen is a public commentator based in Gboko.