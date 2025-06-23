Security Alert: US warns citizens to avoid military, govt facilities in Abuja

The US Embassy in Abuja.

The United States Mission in Nigeria has advised American citizens to avoid ‘unnecessary travel to Nigerian military and government facilities’ due to increased global security concerns.

In a statement released on Monday, the American Embassy prohibited its employees and their families from visiting military sites or other government venues in the Nigerian capital unless for official purposes.

American citizens are advised to stay alert in public places, particularly location and venues where Westerners, expatriates, and government officials frequent.

The US government also urged its citizens to avoid large gatherings and consider limiting unnecessary travel.

The statement read: “Due to increased security concerns arising from current global developments, US Mission Nigeria informs US citizens that all US Embassy employees and their families are prohibited from non-official travel to a Nigerian military site or other government venue in Abuja at this time.

“Actions to take: Stay alert in public places, with particular attention to locations and venues where Westerners, expatriates, and government officials frequent.

“Avoid large gatherings and consider limiting unnecessary travel. Avoid predictable routines. Familiarise yourself with emergency exits when you enter buildings. Review your personal security plans.”

Despite the security alert, the Consular Sections of the Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open.