Security agents repel ISWAP/Boko Haram attacks in Borno, neutralize dozens, recover weapons

By Kingsley Omonobi

Coordinated air and ground operations by Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai successfully repelled planned terrorist invasions in Buratai and Mallam Fatori, both located in Borno State, on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

The Nigerian Army confirmed that troops neutralized scores of terrorists affiliated with Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram, following foiled assaults on military positions in Buratai (Biu Local Government Area) and Mallam Fatori (Abadam LGA).

According to military sources, the attack on Buratai was launched in the early hours of Thursday when terrorists attempted to infiltrate the town from multiple directions. However, alert troops responded with heavy gunfire, supported by precision airstrikes from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.

“Troops discovered several lifeless bodies of terrorists and recovered a large cache of assorted arms and ammunition,” the army revealed, adding that mop-up operations were ongoing in the area.

Simultaneously, another group of terrorists launched a coordinated attack on Mallam Fatori, but were also met with superior firepower from ground troops and aerial support. The insurgents, unable to sustain the firefight, reportedly fled in disarray, with many sustaining gunshot wounds during the pursuit.

“Troops pursued the fleeing insurgents, neutralizing many during a protracted gun battle,” the statement noted.

Preliminary findings from both locations showed that numerous AK-47 rifles, General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) launchers, and other combat equipment were recovered from the defeated terrorists.

The Nigerian Army’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command and additional aerial surveillance units continue to provide support as troops exploit surrounding areas to track remnants of the fleeing terrorists.

The military emphasized that the success of these operations demonstrates the ongoing resolve of Operation Hadin Kai to deny terrorists any freedom of action in the North-East region.

“These coordinated efforts underscore our determination to neutralize terrorist threats and secure all communities under our watch,” the statement concluded.