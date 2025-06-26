Secretary Tussle: Confusion deepens as PDP crisis persists over NEC meeting

Samuel Anyanwu

…You’ll hear from us soon – S’East caucus

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is engulfed in confusion over whether its rescheduled 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will still hold as planned.

This follows a decision by Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, to turn the NEC meeting into an expanded caucus meeting and reinstate Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary.

The party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Working Committee (NWC) have insisted the NEC meeting must go ahead, stressing that the 99th NEC meeting had resolved that the dispute over the National Secretary be settled at the next NEC. They accused Damagum of going beyond his powers and worsening the internal crisis.

Sources told Vanguard on Thursday that this latest development has deepened divisions in the party.

Factions loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike are backing Anyanwu, while supporters of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde are standing by Acting National Secretary Setonji Koshoedo for now and Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the long-term replacement.

The dispute intensified after a Supreme Court ruling on March 21, 2025, in the case Senator Samuel N. Anyanwu v. Aniagwu Emmanuel & 3 Ors. (SC/CV/18/2025). The court treated the issue as an internal party matter but failed to end the disagreements.

Damagum’s move to reinstate Anyanwu and cancel the NEC meeting has angered many PDP leaders, who say it goes against the party’s constitution and undermines NEC’s authority.

PDP Southeast Vice Chairman, High Chief Ali Odefa, told Vanguard the leaders of the party in the region were still discussing the matter.

“You will hear from us. We are yet to meet. When we meet, you will hear from us,” he said.

Meanwhile, a PDP member who supports Damagum defended the decision, saying the party needs to meet the demands of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I’m baffled by the resistance to Anyanwu’s reinstatement. INEC made it clear that without the National Secretary’s signature, our FCT election preparations are stalled, risking our credibility as an opposition party.

“The attempt to cancel the NEC meeting was a practical move to address this urgency. Why not hold a smaller caucus meeting to resolve the INEC issue and then proceed with the NEC? This endless bickering only weakens us at a time we need to show strength,” he said.

But a member of the NWC, one of the 11 officials who opposed Damagum’s actions, disagreed sharply: “Damagum’s unilateral reinstatement of Anyanwu is a blatant violation of the PDP Constitution and an affront to the NEC’s authority, which explicitly deferred this decision to the 100th meeting. His attempt to cancel that meeting undermines the very foundation of our party’s governance.

“The NEC, as our highest organ, must resolve this issue, and no individual, no matter their position, can override its mandate. We risk losing our democratic principles if we allow this.”

Another party insider warned that the crisis could hurt the PDP badly, saying, “This crisis is tearing the PDP apart at a time when Nigeria needs a strong opposition. It’s painfully clear this is a power struggle between Wike’s camp, pushing Anyanwu to tighten their grip, and Makinde’s faction, defending their interests. These factional battles, with Anyanwu caught in the middle, make us look disorganised and weak.

“If the NEC meeting doesn’t unite us, we’re handing our opponents a free pass in the FCT election and beyond. We must put the party first.”

Efforts to get a response from the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, were unsuccessful as of press time. He did not answer phone calls or reply to messages, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the PDP’s next move.