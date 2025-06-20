S’East govs already standing with Tinubu – Umahi

David Umahi

By Steve Oko

Minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator David Umahi, has claimed that all South East Governors are already standing with President Ahmed Tinubu.

This is as he has pleaded with Governor Alex Otti to assist the Federal Government in fixing more federal roads in Abia State while commending him for the high quality of federal roads reconstructed by his administration.

The Minister made the spoke on Thursday, during a courtesy visit on Governor Alex Otti after inspecting on-going works on some federal roads in the state.

Umahi expressed delight over what he called “good long -standing relationship between President Tinubu and Governor Otti” and noted that “the President is doing many projects in the South East.”

He urged for more support for Tinubu, who, he argued, had demonstrated a genuine commitment to South East development.

“We have every reason as Ndigbo and people of the Southeast, irrespective of party affiliation, to stand with this man (President Tinubu) who is standing with the Southeast to rewrite our history and relaunch us into the mainstream of the federal government.

“So, I will not preach to you about support for the President because you have been the President’s very good friend, even before I came to know the President.

“And I’m happy that you have so much love for the President. And Your Excellency, without speaking for you, I will beat my chest to say that all the Governors of Southeast are standing with the President,” Umahi stated.

Umahi extolled Gov. Otti for not discriminating against federal roads in his road infrastructural transformation in the state.

He, particularly, lauded him for the high quality of the job done on the Port Harcourt Road Aba recently delivered by Julius Berger.

“I didn’t want to tell you (Gov. Otti), you didn’t know I was coming, but I’m here principally to secretly look at some of our projects in Abia State that we want to commission by December,

“I came to look at some of the great projects you are doing that the President will commission when he visits Abia State so that I’ll be able to report properly to him (Mr. President).

“And I’ve gone around on my own, I didn’t ask anybody to join me, and I want to say that, I’m very, very proud of what you are doing for Abia people. I’m really proud.

“Not only the quantum of projects you have completed but the quality, especially the Port-Harcourt Road. It’s mind-blowing that that place could be recovered. And, I think only a heart of yours can heal that place the way it is.

“I commend you very highly, and it’s only Mr. President, the man of infrastructure, that will be qualified to commission that project. I want to also thank you for some of the interventions on our Federal Roads, “Umahi stated.

The Works Minister further appreciated Gov. Otti for the encouragement given to the construction of two sections of Port Harcourt to Enugu Expressway, adding, that, before Governor Otti came on board, it was difficult for the contractor to work freely.

Umahi appealed to Governors to partner with the federal government in carrying out various projects in their States irrespective of their party differences.

He, again, appealed to Governor Otti “to look at the plight of our people on the other carriageway of the Port Harcourt/Enugu expressway.

“See what you can do to help us. Even if you want to use the same contractor, use them,” he pleaded.

Responding, Gov. Otti restated his administration’s commitment to collaborating with the federal government to deliver key infrastructural projects that would positively impact people’s lives.

He appreciated the federal government’s support for Abia and assured the state would continue to partner with the federal government as one administration.

“I want to reassure you that we’ll work with the Federal Government and ensure that we work together and collaboratively for the benefit of our people.

“When those roads are done, the credit goes to the government, whether it is the one at the centre or the one at the state, it is the same government. And then, the beneficiaries are the people”, Gov Otti stated.

Governor Otti recounted his encounter with President Tinubu when he sought the President’s approval for him to fix some federal roads in Abia that were in bad condition, including the Port Harcourt Road, Aba; Ohafia-Arochukwu Road, and the Onuimo-Umuahia road among others.

On the proposed inauguration of the Port Harcourt Road by the President, Gov. Otti said the exercise was rescheduled, assuring that a new date will soon be secured for it.

Gov. Otti also promised to oblige the Minister’s request to look into the other carriageway of the Enugu — Port Harcourt Express way, which is yet to be fixed.

“I would ask the Commissioner for Works to go and have a look at the Enugu- Port Harcourt carriageway that you spoke about.

“I am happy that you have gone round. We were ready to commission the Port Harcourt road and a few other projects by the 23rd of last month. But somehow, the President had to go to the Vatican to inaugurate the new Pope. And we had to put it off.

“And, we have a few more roads that will be ready for him to commission in addition to Port Harcourt Road. I’m also in touch with the President’s office to get his availability so that he can come and commission the road and speak to our people.

Vanguard News