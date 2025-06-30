SDP NWC sanctions national chairman Gabam, auditor, youth leader over alleged misconduct

…Warns Public Against Dealings With Suspended Officers

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has sanctioned the suspension of its National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, alongside the National Auditor, Nnadi Clarkson, and National Youth Leader, Chukwuma Uchechukwu, over allegations bordering on financial misappropriation, constitutional breaches, and gross misconduct.

The development was contained in a public notice issued on Sunday, June 30, 2025, and signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba.

The party warned political stakeholders and the general public against engaging in any form of transaction, alliance, or collaboration with the suspended officials, stressing that they no longer have the mandate to represent the SDP in any official capacity.

According to the notice, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been formally notified of the suspensions and has acknowledged receipt of the party’s communication.

Aiyenigba stated that the decision was adopted and endorsed by a majority of the NWC members and was taken in line with the party’s constitution to safeguard its integrity as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

The suspensions, the party explained, took effect immediately following a meeting of the NWC held on June 24, 2025, where prima facie evidence of financial indiscipline and other infractions were reviewed.

“These suspensions are in accordance with the powers vested in the NWC by the 2022 Constitution of the SDP (as amended) and will remain in force pending the conclusion of internal investigations by the SDP Disciplinary Committee,” the statement read.

It further noted that external probes by law enforcement agencies into allegations of conspiracy, fraud, misappropriation, and diversion of party funds between 2022 and 2025 are ongoing.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, internal accountability, and ethical leadership, emphasizing that no individual is above the constitution or guiding principles of the SDP.