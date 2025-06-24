SDP: Gabam’s suspension – Forum of state chairmen backs NWC

By Dapo Akinrefon

ABUJA — The Forum of State Chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has thrown its weight behind the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, and the appointment of Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar as acting chairman.

This endorsement follows the announcement by the SDP’s National Working Committee (NWC), which suspended Gabam and several other NWC members over alleged financial misconduct. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, disclosed the development in a statement earlier in the week.

Reacting to the move, the Forum of State Chairmen, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Femi Olaniyi, congratulated the newly appointed acting chairman and commended the NWC for taking decisive action to safeguard the integrity of the party.

The statement read in part: “The Forum of State Chairmen of the SDP would like to extend our congratulations to the acting chairman on his appointment during this crucial time in our political landscape.

We also express our appreciation to the National Working Committee for making this bold and necessary decision to protect our party from individuals who have abused the trust placed in them by stakeholders and financial members. Some of these individuals have even engaged in behaviour resembling gangsterism.”

The Forum further called for thorough investigations to sanitize the party’s internal structure and expressed dismay that, despite substantial funds allegedly under the control of suspended officials, many state chapters still struggle to pay for office accommodations.

“The Forum is alarmed that, despite the substantial funds belonging to the party, which have been misappropriated by unpatriotic officials, state chapters are still struggling with office rent and other basic operations,” the statement said.

The Forum concluded by reaffirming the commitment of all state executives to stand firmly with the NWC in this matter and to support efforts aimed at restoring accountability and transparency within the party.

“We assure you that all state executives of the party stand behind the National Working Committee in this matter. We will provide our full support in the collective interest of the party,” the Forum emphasized.