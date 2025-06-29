SDP acting national chairman mourns Dantata

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

ABUJA — Acting National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof. Sadiq Umar Abubakar, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of iconic business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who died at the age of 94.

In a condolence message issued in Abuja, Abubakar described the late Dantata as a legendary figure in Nigeria’s economic landscape and one of the last great industrialists of his generation in Africa. He noted that Dantata’s legacy is firmly woven into the fabric of Nigeria’s commercial and philanthropic history.

“The entire SDP family in Nigeria and beyond expresses our heartfelt condolences on the demise of our father, leader, and mentor, Alhaji Aminu Dantata,” Abubakar said.

Dantata, who once served as Commissioner for Planning and Development in the old Kano State, was lauded for his visionary leadership and commitment to enterprise development, which laid the foundation for numerous successful businesses and entrepreneurs across the country.

“Through his mentorship and investment in human potential, he inspired and guided countless individuals, many of whom have become leaders in their own right,” the statement added.

The SDP Chairman said Dantata’s passing is a great loss not just to his family and the people of Kano State, but to the entire nation. He acknowledged Dantata’s enduring contributions to commerce, national progress, and humanitarian efforts.

In a heartfelt prayer, Abubakar said: “May Allah (SWT) forgive him, accept all the contributions, sacrifices, and support he rendered to humanity and in particular to the Muslim Ummah. Ameen. And may Allah make Aljannat Al-Firdaus his final abode. Ameen.”